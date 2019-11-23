Bobsleigh-Humphries named to USA squad after battle with Canadian team

Two-time Olympic gold medal-winning bobsledder Kaillie Humphries was officially named to the USA Bobsled National Team on Thursday, capping off the Calgary native's long saga to be released from the Canadian squad. Humphries filed a lawsuit against Bobsleigh Canada in September in order to compete in the United States, after lodging a harassment complaint last year against the governing body, for whom she competed in three Olympic Games.

Bobsleigh Canada freed her to compete in the States later that month, after a Calgary judge initially had blocked her bid. "Today I'm feeling that whole purpose driven warrior princess save the world type of vibe," Humphries tweeted on Friday. "@TeamUSA @USABS it’s official."

The 34-year-old, who most recently won bronze at the Pyeongchang Games, is based out of Carlsbad, California, and was named to the 2019-2020 team after winning trials, according to USA Bobsled and Skeleton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)