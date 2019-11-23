Celtics' Walker stretchered off floor

Boston guard Kemba Walker was taken off the court on a stretcher with a possible neck injury during the second quarter of the Celtics' Friday night road game against the Denver Nuggets. The Celtics were on defense when Walker attempted to steal the ball. He had his head down and slammed headfirst into the stomach of teammate Semi Ojeleye. The contact jolted Walker's neck with 3:13 left in the half.

Walker lay motionless for a few minutes and paramedics put a neck brace on him before he eventually was removed from the floor. The 29-year-old veteran is in his first season with the Celtics, averaging 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 14 games before Friday. He spent his prior eight seasons with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, earning three All-Star selections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)