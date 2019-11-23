International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Labuschagne hits 185 as Australia scent victory in Brisbane

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 14:12 IST
UPDATE 3-Cricket-Labuschagne hits 185 as Australia scent victory in Brisbane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Marnus Labuschagne scored a sparkling 185 to help Australia to a commanding lead before its pace attack struck to leave Pakistan facing a heavy defeat on the third day of the first test in Brisbane on Saturday.

Queenslander Labuschagne's maiden test century combined with a doughty 154 from the bat of David Warner fired the hosts to 580 all out in response to Pakistan's 240 an hour after tea at the Gabba. Quicks Mitchell Starc (2-25) and Pat Cummins (1-16) then took over to reduce the tourists to 64 for three, still, 276 runs short of forcing Australia to bat again.

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, and Asad Shafiq were all sent packing cheaply to leave opener Shan Masood, who had made 27 not out, and Babar Azam, unbeaten on 20, fighting a desperate rearguard action. Australia has not lost at the Gabba since 1988 and the efforts of the experienced Warner and the more junior Labuschagne almost certainly ensured that record would be extended for another year.

"It's a dream come true," Labuschagne said of scoring his first test century on his home ground. "It was set up by the boys at the start and I was able to capitalize on that. "It's a privilege to play with this hat on and ... if I can score runs along the way, that's great."

Warner, who resumed on 151 after building the foundations of the innings in a 222-run opening partnership with Joe Burns, looked exhausted by his efforts on day two and added only three runs to his tally before departing an hour into play. Pakistan's 16-year-old pace bowler Naseem Shah celebrated his first test wicket with the key dismissal and when Yasir Shah prised out Steve Smith for a paltry four runs there was a small glimmer of hope for the tourists.

That hope was washed away by a torrent of runs from the bat of Labuschagne, who resumed his 16th test innings on 55 and quickly assumed the mantle of aggressor from Warner. He had a scare when he was given out lbw to Yasir on 93. It was reviewed immediately and the TV pictures showed a clear inside edge.

After a morning of clean-striking, the 25-year-old reached the hundred in fortuitous fashion with a thick outside edge for his 12th four. Having put on 129 runs with Warner, Labuschagne constructed a partnership of 110 with Matthew Wade (60) and looked unmoveable as he powered the hosts to 532-5 at tea.

The effort of batting for so long in the Brisbane sun finally caught up with him, however, and a loose cut at a Shaheen Afridi delivery - the 279th he had faced - went straight to Azam at gully. The last five Australian batsmen were dismissed at a cost of 35 runs with leg-spinner Yasir taking 4-205, including the wicket of Smith for the seventh time in six test matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police detain 2 teens in train shooting investigation

The Hague Netherlands, Nov 23 AP Dutch police say they have detained two 15-year-old boys in an investigation into the possible shooting of two trains. Police in the southern city of Breda tweeted late Friday that the boys had BB pistols wi...

Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to produce 'The Maxx'

Actor Channing Tatum and producer Roy Lee are joining forces to back a project based on The Maxx, the Image Comics series. It is currently unknown whether it would be a film or television show, reported Variety.Tatum will produce through hi...

Paris protesters to march against deadly domestic violence

Paris, Nov 23 AP Protesters will march through Paris to pressure the French government to take stronger steps to prevent deadly domestic violence, a problem that President Emmanuel Macron has called Frances shame. France has among the highe...

Today was 'black spot' in history of Maharashtra: Ahmed Patel on Ajit Pawar backing BJP

Calling NCP leader Ajit Pawars support to BJP to form the government in Maharashtra a black spot in the history of the state, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday said that nothing can be more shameful than this. Today was a black spot i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019