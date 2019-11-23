Rayudu alleges corruption in HCA; He is a frustrated

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and requested Telangana's Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao to address the issue. Meanwhile, the HCA president Mohd Azharuddin said the former "is a frustrated cricketer".

"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into and address the rampant corruption prevailing in HCA. Hw can Hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who have numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu tweeted.

When his comments were sought on Rayudu's allegations, Azharuddin, who has recently been elected president of HCA, replied: "He is a frustrated cricketer". This was Rayudus next tweet after the controversial 3D post following his omission from the squad for the ICC World Cup in England earlier this year.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup, he had posted in an apparent reference to the chief selector MSK Prasad stating that Vijay Shankar had been picked (for the WC) for his three-dimensional skills (batting, bowling, and fielding). He had subsequently announced his retirement when the World Cup was in progress.

However, he made a comeback to the game in August and led Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments. Rayudu had reportedly decided to take a break from first-class cricket on Friday.

The stylish Hyderabad batsman has played 55 one-day internationals scoring 1,694 runs and six T20 internationals for the country.

