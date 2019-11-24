Jazz C Gobert out with left ankle sprain vs. Pelicans

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is sitting out against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night due to a sprained left ankle. Gobert suffered the injury during the first quarter of Friday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. The two-time reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year stayed in the game and had seven blocked shots -- the fifth time he's had at least seven in his career -- and 19 rebounds along with eight points.

Gobert is averaging 13.3 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots this season. Tony Bradley made his first NBA start in place of Gobert.

