Krug's OT winner caps wild comeback win for Bruins

Torey Krug scored the game-winner in overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied from two goals down late in the third period to beat the visiting Minnesota Wild 5-4 Saturday night. David Krejci scored twice with the goalie pulled in the final 1:55 to force overtime. Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand also scored as the Bruins won for the fourth time in five games and extended their season-opening streak of picking up at least one point at home to 13 games (9-0-4).

Patrice Bergeron had four assists, and Tuukka Rask stopped 32 shots for Boston. Jason Zucker, Victor Rask, Eric Staal, and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild, who extended their points streak to five games (3-0-2). Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Suter had two assists apiece, and Alex Stalock made 34 saves.

Krug, back in the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury, won the game on a burst up the middle of the ice at 2:41 of overtime. He also had two assists. Less than 30 seconds after Krejci got the Bruins within 4-3, the Wild were penalized for a Luke Kunin trip. The Bruins went 6-on-4, and Krejci got the equalizer with 1:07 left.

Prior to Krejci's heroics, Boston was left frustrated by getting assessed seven penalties. Minnesota scored on two of its power-play chances. The second came from Staal on a cleanup of a rebound in front of the net to make it 3-1 Wild with 5:34 left in the second. Boston made it 3-2 with four seconds remaining in the period when Krug bounced a pass off the end boards to Marchand for the latter's 16th marker of the season.

Minnesota went back up by two when Fiala was awarded a goal after the puck went into the Bruins net off Krug's stick at 5:19 of the third. Trailing 1-0 after the first, the Bruins knotted the score at 4:14 of the second when DeBrusk redirected a one-timer from Zdeno Chara through the 5-hole. The Wild went back up 2-1 two minutes later when Rask had the puck bounce off his skate and into the net.

Minnesota got on the board at 8:53 of the first on a backhanded rebound goal seven seconds into a power play from Zucker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)