International Development News
Development News Edition

Krug's OT winner caps wild comeback win for Bruins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 08:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 08:43 IST
Krug's OT winner caps wild comeback win for Bruins
Image Credit: pixabay

Torey Krug scored the game-winner in overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied from two goals down late in the third period to beat the visiting Minnesota Wild 5-4 Saturday night. David Krejci scored twice with the goalie pulled in the final 1:55 to force overtime. Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand also scored as the Bruins won for the fourth time in five games and extended their season-opening streak of picking up at least one point at home to 13 games (9-0-4).

Patrice Bergeron had four assists, and Tuukka Rask stopped 32 shots for Boston. Jason Zucker, Victor Rask, Eric Staal, and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild, who extended their points streak to five games (3-0-2). Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Suter had two assists apiece, and Alex Stalock made 34 saves.

Krug, back in the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury, won the game on a burst up the middle of the ice at 2:41 of overtime. He also had two assists. Less than 30 seconds after Krejci got the Bruins within 4-3, the Wild were penalized for a Luke Kunin trip. The Bruins went 6-on-4, and Krejci got the equalizer with 1:07 left.

Prior to Krejci's heroics, Boston was left frustrated by getting assessed seven penalties. Minnesota scored on two of its power-play chances. The second came from Staal on a cleanup of a rebound in front of the net to make it 3-1 Wild with 5:34 left in the second. Boston made it 3-2 with four seconds remaining in the period when Krug bounced a pass off the end boards to Marchand for the latter's 16th marker of the season.

Minnesota went back up by two when Fiala was awarded a goal after the puck went into the Bruins net off Krug's stick at 5:19 of the third. Trailing 1-0 after the first, the Bruins knotted the score at 4:14 of the second when DeBrusk redirected a one-timer from Zdeno Chara through the 5-hole. The Wild went back up 2-1 two minutes later when Rask had the puck bounce off his skate and into the net.

Minnesota got on the board at 8:53 of the first on a backhanded rebound goal seven seconds into a power play from Zucker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Federer and Zverev Mexico City match breaks world attendance record

Broadcaster ESPN claimed a new world record for attendance at a tennis match on Saturday, with more than 42,000 people watching Germanys Alexander Zverev go down 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Roger Federer in an exhibition match in Mexico City. That sma...

Spurs snap skid with win over Knicks

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points as the visiting San Antonio Spurs snapped an eight-game losing skid on Saturday with an 111-104 victory over the New York Knicks. DeMar DeRozan collected 21 points and nine rebounds and Patty Mills sank al...

UPDATE 2-Breakthrough in Bolivia as bill for new elections sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivias Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former President Evo Morales, a major breakthrough in the countrys political cris...

Copp's late winner helps Jets seesaw by Blue Jackets

Andrew Copp scored with less than two minutes remaining, and the host Winnipeg Jets beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a roller coaster of a game Saturday night. With overtime looming, Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins tried to pass t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019