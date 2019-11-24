International Development News
Copp's late winner helps Jets seesaw by Blue Jackets

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Andrew Copp scored with less than two minutes remaining, and the host Winnipeg Jets beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a roller coaster of a game Saturday night. With overtime looming, Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins tried to pass the puck to a teammate, but Copp knocked it down and sent a shot that ricocheted off a defender and into the net with 1:54 remaining in regulation time.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped all five shots he faced in a relief appearance to record the win for Winnipeg. Starting Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit left the game before the midway point of the third period due to an apparent injury, having stopped 27 of 30 shots. Winnipeg had to play with only four defensemen in the rotation for the final part of the game after Josh Morrissey and Nathan Beaulieu left late in the second period.

The clubs traded goals three times before the second intermission. Pierre-Luc Dubois put Columbus on the board first when he pounced on a rebound for a power-play goal five minutes into the clash, but Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler evened the count when he roofed a shot from the slot at the 8:23 mark. The Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers put the hosts ahead for the first time five minutes into the second period when he stole the puck in the offensive zone and converted a give-and-go with Wheeler, only to see the Blue Jackets net a pair of power-play goals 47 seconds apart and again take the lead. With his assist, Wheeler became the second player to collect 600 points with the franchise. The other is Ilya Kovalchuk, who starred for the team while it was the Atlanta Thrashers, totaling 615 with the franchise.

Seth Jones had the equalizer, blasting a one-timer from the point, a five-on-three advantage goal at 6:30 of the second period, and then Gustav Nyquist cashed in a rebound to give Columbus a 3-2 lead. However, Mathieu Perreault tied the game again with 5:17 remaining in the second period. Perreault was parked in the slot and fluttered a one-timer home.

The Blue Jackets saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

