NBA roundup: LaVine caps career night with winning 3

Zach LaVine drilled a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining off a Coby White steal to cap a career-high 49-point night and help visiting Chicago rally past Charlotte. LaVine set a Bulls franchise record with a career-best 13 treys, as Chicago shot 22-for-47 (46.8 percent) from deep. Charlotte led 110-102 with 45.4 seconds left but was unable to hold on en route to its fourth straight defeat.

After Tomas Satoransky hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to cut the deficit to 115-113, the Bulls overwhelmed Devonte' Graham on the ensuing inbounds pass. White slapped the ball to LaVine, who dribbled behind the 3-point line, turned and sunk a fade-away jumper. One night after a home loss to the Miami Heat -- in which coach Jim Boylen pulled LaVine early for a trio of "egregious" defensive mistakes -- the Bulls responded with better focus early on. LaVine seemed to internalize the message more than most, scoring 11 points in the first 12 minutes.

Bucks 104, Pistons 90 Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and streaking Milwaukee continued its dominance over Detroit.

Wesley Matthews contributed 13 points, Eric Bledsoe tossed in 11 and George Hill chipped in nine for the host Bucks, who pulled away in the final quarter to stretch their winning streak to seven games. Reserve Sterling Brown had seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Milwaukee swept the four-game regular-season series and a best-of-seven playoff series against Detroit last season.

Raptors 119, Hawks 116 Pascal Siakam scored 12 of his game-high 34 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes to help visiting Toronto hold off the upset-minded Hawks.

The Raptors led 112-100 with 1:59 remaining but Atlanta fought back and cut the lead to 118-116 on De'Andre Hunter's 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left. Toronto's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was fouled and made one of two free throws with 4.5 seconds left, giving the Hawks a final chance to tie. But Atlanta's Trae Young missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The loss ruined the second career triple-double for Young, who picked up his first as a rookie last season against Brooklyn. Young finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Pacers 111, Magic 106 Aaron Holiday bombed in a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds remaining, giving host Indiana a victory over Orlando in a battle of injury-plagued teams.

Domantas Sabonis went for 25 points for the Pacers, who managed to open a four-game homestand with a win despite missing Malcolm Brogdon, a pregame scratch because of a bad back, and Victor Oladipo, who is still rehabbing a knee injury. The Magic lost for a second straight time on a four-game trip after learning earlier in the day that they'd lost Nikola Vucevic for at least a week with a severely sprained right ankle. Forward Aaron Gordon, also bothered by an ankle injury, had to sit out the tightly contested game as well.

Spurs 111, Knicks 104 LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points as San Antonio Spurs snapped an eight-game losing skid with a victory over host New York in Madison Square Garden.

DeMar DeRozan collected 21 points and nine rebounds and Patty Mills sank all five of his 3-point attempts to highlight his 17-point performance for the Spurs, who ended their worst slide since the 1996-97 season. Jakob Poeltl had 11 points and 10 rebounds as San Antonio posted its first win since a 121-112 victory against Oklahoma City on Nov. 7.

Suns 100, Timberwolves 98 Devin Booker scored 27 of his 35 points in the second half and finished one assist short of his first career triple-double (he added 12 rebounds and nine assists) as Phoenix broke a season-long three-game losing streak with a narrow victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 25 points, 11 rebounds and three 3-pointers, and Frank Kaminsky had nine points on three 3-pointers while making his third straight start. The Suns won for the first time without injured starters Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes. Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Keita Bates-Diop had career highs with 22 points and three 3-pointers, and Andrew Wiggins had 21 points for the Timberwolves, who have lost four straight home games and five of their last six at home.

Sixers 113, Heat 86 Josh Richardson hit six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 32 points in his first game against his former team as host Philadelphia routed Miami.

Richardson returned after missing the last two games with a right hip flexor strain to shoot 11 for 15. Joel Embiid had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Al Horford had 16. The Sixers have won four in a row and improved to 7-0 at home. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 20 points, Goran Dragic added 18, Bam Adebayo contributed 12 and Jimmy Butler had 11 on 4-for-13 shooting.

Lakers 109, Grizzlies 108 LeBron James scored 30 points, leading visiting Los Angeles to a victory over Memphis.

Anthony Davis added 22 points, five blocks and three steals for the Lakers, who captured their seventh straight victory. Rajon Rondo had 14 points and six assists. Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points, five steals, and six assists, while Jae Crowder scored 21 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 20 points and seven boards. The Grizzlies dropped their third in a row.

Jazz 128, Pelicans 120 Donovan Mitchell established season bests of 37 points and six 3-pointers to help Utah past New Orleans in Salt Lake City.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting as the Jazz built a 20-point halftime lead en route to winning for the third straight game. Jeff Green scored 15 points and Tony Bradley made his first NBA start in place of injured Rudy Gobert (ankle) and had season highs of 14 points (on 7-of-8 shooting) and nine rebounds.

Cavaliers 110, Trail Blazers 104 Larry Nance Jr. stopped a Portland run with a dunk with 2:38 remaining to help Cleveland hold off the visiting Blazers to end a six-game losing streak.

Jordan Clarkson scored a game-high 28 points to provide a happy ending for Cleveland basketball fans, who could have seen another shootout between multiple-time All-Stars Kevin Love and Carmelo Anthony -- had Love not been held out in the second night of a back-to-back. Anthony played 34 minutes and totaled 11 points for Portland.

