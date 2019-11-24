International Development News
Development News Edition

Felt like an IPL match: Virat Kohli on playing under lights during day-night Test

India skipper Virat Kohli said he felt like an Indian Premier League (IPL) match when he stepped out to bat under lights during team's first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 16:50 IST
Felt like an IPL match: Virat Kohli on playing under lights during day-night Test
India skipper Virat Kohli during the post-match press conference here on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli said he felt like an Indian Premier League (IPL) match when he stepped out to bat under lights during team's first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh. "As a batsman, your set up changes. Even if you are set and you are batting well, as soon as it gets dark and the lights are on, you can be in trouble very quickly. Luckily, I went in when the lights were on and I did not have to go through that transition but I think that will be another challenge in the future," Kohli said in the post-match press conference here on Sunday.

"Under lights, it was a different experience. First, when I walked out, I felt like the IPL game atmosphere and you feel like smashing the first ball. But you have to remind yourself that you have to play compact," he added. India won the match by an innings and 46 runs. The hosts also won the two-match Test series 2-0 against Bangladesh. Kohli smashed his 27th Test century in the match, scoring 136 runs to help India put up a total of 347 in the first innings.

Bangladesh scored 106 in their first innings after opting to bat first while they were bundled out on 195 runs in their second innings. During the second innings, Mahmudullah was retired hurt on day two and did not come to bat on day three. Kohli also recalled the conversation he had with former player Sachin Tendulkar, who made a 'very interesting point' to the skipper.

"I spoke to Sachin paaji on the evening of the first day and he made a very interesting point that probably with the pink, you will have to treat the second session like the morning session. When it is getting darker, the ball starts to swing and seam and everything," Kohli said. "So, the first session, you invariably play like you play from lunch to tea in a normal timing Test match and the second session would be like a morning session and the last session is like that evening session. So, your planning changes, your declaration, strategies and timing, everything changes," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to form BJP government in Delhi, says Manoj Tiwari on Puri's remark

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday refused to comment on a statement by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri about making him the partys chief ministerial candidate in Delhi where elections are due in early next year, but said that he is c...

Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board

The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants o...

Congo plane crash death toll rises to 24 -provincial lawmaker and rescue worker

The death toll from a plane that crashed into a densely populated neighbourhood in Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday morning has risen to at least 24, a provincial lawmaker and rescue worker.Jean Paul Lumbulumbu, the vi...

Sena committed sin of abandoning Bal Thackeray's thoughts: BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the sin of abandoning its founder Bal Thackerays thoughts of aligning with the BJP by going with the Congress and the NCP for the sake of acquiring power in Maharashtra. Ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019