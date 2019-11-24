International Development News
Cricket fraternity congratulates India after victory over Bangladesh

Cricket fraternity on Sunday congratulated team India after they won their maiden day-night Test match.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 20:40 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli with teammates (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket fraternity on Sunday congratulated team India after they won their maiden day-night Test match. India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs at the Eden Gardens.

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to write: "Congratulations team india for winning the #PinkBallTestMatch Nd series against Bangladesh well done @ImIshant for picking man of the series award @y_umesh 5 wickets nd Top 100 captain @imVkohli congratulations @SGanguly99 for making this great event a big success @BCCI." India skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 27th Test century in the match, scoring 136 runs to help India put up a total of 347 in the first innings.

Bangladesh scored 106 in their first innings after opting to bat first while they were bundled out on 195 runs in their second innings. During the second innings, Mahmudullah was retired hurt and did not come to bat on day three. "Just 7 overs for the spinners in a home test match and India win by an innings. The fantastic crowd at a landmark event and a great victory for Team India #INDvBAN," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

In the second innings, Umesh Yadav took five wickets while Ishant Sharma dismissed four Bangladeshi batsmen. "Doesn't happen often in India when the spinners hardly roll their arm over in the test match. Well done #fastbowlers on winning the game For the team Disappointing cricket from Bangladesh to say the least #INDvsBAN #ishantsharma #umeshyadav #shami," Irfan Pathan tweeted.

The hosts also won the two-match Test series 2-0 against Bangladesh. With this victory, Kohli became the first Indian captain to win seven consecutive Test matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

