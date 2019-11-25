International Development News
Tennis-Spain beat Canada 2-0 to win Davis Cup

  25-11-2019
Image Credit: Pixabay

Hosts Spain made light work of a youthful Canadian side to win the inaugural edition of the new-look Davis Cup 2-0 and claim the team trophy for a sixth time on Sunday.

Rafael Nadal won the decisive second point as he fought off Denis Shapovalov for a 6-3 7-6(7) win after Roberto Bautista Agut had beaten Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(3) 6-2.

