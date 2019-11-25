Redskins rally past Lions for second win of season

Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a go-ahead 39-yarder with 16 seconds remaining, and the Washington Redskins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 19-16 win over the visiting Detroit Lions on Sunday. The game-winning kick was set up by a Quinton Dunbar interception in the final minute. Steven Sims returned a kickoff 91 yards for Washington's lone touchdown.

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins recorded his first career win. He completed 13 of 29 passes for 156 yards. Terry McLaurin caught five passes for 72 yards for the Redskins (2-9). Rookie Bo Scarbrough rushed for 98 yards on 18 carries for the Lions (3-7-1), who have lost four straight. Jeff Driskel completed 20 of 33 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown but also was picked off three times and sacked six times.

First-string quarterback Matthew Stafford missed his third consecutive game due to a back injury. Detroit drove 75 yards on the opening possession of the second half to tie the game. Driskel's 12-yard pass to Logan Thomas finished off the drive.

After the teams traded a few punts, the Lions took the lead at 16-13 on Matt Prater's 21-yard field goal with 12:01 remaining. Hopkins made a 42-yard field goal with 1:49 left to tie the game again.

Dunbar intercepted a Driskel pass over the middle with 48 seconds left at the Washington 46. Haskins threw a 17-yard pass to McLaurin on third down to set up Hopkins' game-winner. Washington led 13-6 at halftime.

Haskins fumbled away the ball while getting sacked in the first quarter, but the Lions failed to cash in. Prater's 39-yard field goal try was wide. Washington then drove 60 yards and settled for a 28-yard field goal by Hopkins.

Detroit then drove inside the Redskins' 10 and tied the game on Prater's 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter. On the next play, Sims muffed Prater's kickoff at the 6, picked up the ball at the 9, then threaded through the defense toward the left sideline on his 91-yard scamper.

Scarbrough's fumble set up Washington's third score, a 37-yard Hopkins field goal. Prater made a 49-yard attempt with 14 seconds left in the half.

