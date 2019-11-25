International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Bath unhappy after Cokanasiga returns from World Cup injured

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 09:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 09:15 IST
Rugby-Bath unhappy after Cokanasiga returns from World Cup injured
Image Credit: Flickr

Bath's Director of Rugby Stuart Hooper has said the Premiership club were given "limited information" by England about Joe Cokanasiga during the World Cup after the winger returned from the tournament with a serious knee injury. Cokanasiga started one game for England in Japan, scoring two tries in their 45-7 pool stage win over the United States. Reports in British media have said the 22-year-old could be out for at least four months.

"Ultimately, Joe has come back to us unable to train," Hooper told reporters after Bath's 15-9 Champions Cup defeat by Harlequins on Saturday. "If people get injured, that happens. But we need to make sure that we are aware of everything that is happening so that when we do get them get back, we've got a decent plan moving forward."

Hooper also took aim at a perceived lack of communication from England's Rugby Football Union about how serious the injury was but the RFU has defended its treatment of the player. "We are in ongoing conversations with Bath Rugby about Joe's injury," an RFU spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph.

"The welfare of England players is paramount to us and our world-class medical team will always act in their best interests."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Governor was right in granting invitation to BJP to form govt: Advocate Mukul Rohatgi

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Maharashtra BJP in the Supreme Court, on Monday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was right in granting an invitation to BJP and NCP to form the government in the state. I have seen that al...

Cricket-Give test cricket the same pink-ball marketing buzz: Kohli

Indias maiden pink-ball match lasted a little over two days but the buzz surrounding the event proved that proper marketing is essential for the future of test cricket, said captain Virat Kohli.Indias board has often been accused of neglect...

NFL roundup: 49ers rout Pack, harass Rodgers all night

The San Francisco 49ers defense held Aaron Rodgers to just 104 yards passing while sacking him five times en route to a 37-8 rout of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers solidified their spot atop the NFC p...

McDavid scores in shootout as Oilers edge Coyotes

Connor McDavid scored the lone shootout goal and the visiting Edmonton Oilers rode a third-period comeback to a 4-3 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night to earn a second victory in as many nights. Oilers goaltender Mikko Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019