Harrell scores 34 as Clippers rout Pelicans

  • Updated: 25-11-2019 10:18 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 10:08 IST
Montrezl Harrell scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half, and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled to a 134-109 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Harrell, who also collected 12 rebounds, connected on 13 of 18 shots to tie a career-high in scoring. Kawhi Leonard had 26 points, Lou Williams added 19 and Paul George finished with 18 points as the Clippers captured their fifth consecutive win.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points to lead the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday had 18 points, while E'Twaun Moore contributed 17 points. Former Clipper J.J. Redick scored 12. A layup by Jaxson Hayes pulled the Pelicans within 86-80 with 4:53 remaining in the third. However, the Clippers closed the quarter on a 14-7 surge for a 100-87 lead heading into the fourth. Harrell had 12 points in the third.

A 14-4 run to start the fourth allowed the Clippers to bury the Pelicans. New Orleans got no closer than 16 the rest of the way. The Clippers dominated the opening half. They raced out to a 40-27 edge after one quarter and increased the advantage to 62-37 after a 3-pointer by George with 5:55 remaining in the second. The Pelicans sliced the gap to 13 before the Clippers took a 72-56 lead at the break.

Los Angeles converted 12 of 25 (48 percent) of 3-pointers to 8 of 22 (36.4 percent) for New Orleans in the first half. Overall, the Clippers hit 16 of 42 3-pointers (38.1 percent) to 13 of 40 (32.5 percent) for the Pelicans. Los Angeles committed just six turnovers to nine for New Orleans.

The win allowed the Clippers to avenge a 132-127 setback on Nov. 14 at New Orleans in George's season debut. Leonard sat out the contest to rest a sore knee. The Pelicans were playing the second end of back-to-back contests, falling 128-120 at the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

New Orleans played without forwarding Derrick Favors (back spasms) and Josh Hart (ankle).

