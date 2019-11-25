International Development News
Development News Edition

Aho, Teravainen help Hurricanes handle Wings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 10:14 IST
Aho, Teravainen help Hurricanes handle Wings
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sebastian Aho scored midway through the second period, and Teuvo Teravainen added an empty-net goal to give the visiting Carolina Hurricanes a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Both players assisted on the others' goal, and James Reimer had 19 saves for the shutout. It was Carolina's sixth win its last seven games, as the Hurricanes continued their ascent up the Metropolitan Division standings.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Detroit has lost six games in a row and firmly sits in the last place in the Atlantic. Detroit also has the fewest points (17) in the entire NHL. The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead with 9:23 left in the second period on a goal by Aho, who pounced on a loose puck in front of the Red Wings' goal and tapped it past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard. The puck came out in front of Howard after an Aho shot bounced off of the boards behind the Red Wings' net.

From there, the Hurricanes stymied the Red Wings with a blanket defense that limited Detroit from gaining any significant scoring opportunities. The Red Wings did get a good chance to tie when they were given their only power play of the game with 2:27 remaining, but Carolina held firm. The Hurricanes then made it 2-0 with 1:13 left on a short-handed, empty-net goal by Teravainen.

Carolina outshot Detroit, 36-19. It was the 10th time in 26 games this season the Red Wings have been held to one goal or fewer.

Before the game, Detroit called up prospect Filip Zadina from the minors to replace leading goal scorer Anthony Mantha, who missed the game with a lower-body injury sustained Saturday against New Jersey. Mantha is expected to miss at least a week. Zadina, the sixth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Draft, had one shot on goal in 15:04 of ice time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

NFL roundup: 49ers rout Pack, harass Rodgers all night

The San Francisco 49ers defense held Aaron Rodgers to just 104 yards passing while sacking him five times en route to a 37-8 rout of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers solidified their spot atop the NFC p...

India announces U19 squad for last three one-day against Afghanistan

The Board of Control of Cricket in India BCCI announced India U19 squad for the last three one-day matches against Afghanistan. The five-match ongoing one-day series against Afghanistan is being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Luckno...

NHL roundup: Eichel, Sabres knock off Panthers

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Zemgus Girgensons scored twice, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday in Sunrise, Fla. Eichel is on pace for a career season, leading Buffalo in goals 14, and...

UP: CM Adityanath holds 'Janta Darbar' to resolve people's grievances

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Durbar at the Gorakhnath Temple here on Monday to address the grievances of the people. Many people submitted their applications to Adityanath and urged him to take requisite steps t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019