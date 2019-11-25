International Development News
Development News Edition

Lakshya Sen lifts Scottish Open, bags fourth title of the season

India's budding shuttler Lakshya Sen lifted the Scottish Open on Monday to claim his fourth title of the season.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 13:01 IST
Lakshya Sen lifts Scottish Open, bags fourth title of the season
Lakshya Sen (L) and Ygor Coelho (R) (Photo/BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India's budding shuttler Lakshya Sen lifted the Scottish Open on Monday to claim his fourth title of the season. Top-seeded Sen defeated Brazil's Ygor Coelho 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 in a 56-minute final.

The 18-year-old has claimed three titles out of the four competitions that he has participated in since September -- SaarLorLux Open, Dutch Open, and Belgian International. "Lakshya's 4th Title Win in 3 months!Scottish ChallengeSaarlorlux Open S100Dutch Open S100Belgian Challenge Rising fast in the world rankings, the unstoppable @lakshya_sen is making the right noise for India. #IndiaontheRise #badminton," BAI Media tweeted.

Sen will now compete in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019. He will play the first match against France's Thomas Rouxel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

NGT directs DPCC, SDM to furnish report on illegal industries in New Mandoli Industrial Area

The National Green Tribunal has directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC and the SDM concerned to furnish a report on a plea alleging air pollution by illegal industries in New Mandoli Industrial Area of northeast Delhi. A bench head...

Facial recognition at Indian cafe chain sparks calls for data protection law

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The use of facial recognition technology at a popular Indian cafe chain that triggered a backlash among customers, led to calls from human rights advocates on Monday for the gove...

SA’s debt metrics worsening as result of low GDP growth: S&P rating

Government says it has noted the Standard and Poors Global Ratings decision to affirm South Africas long term foreign currency debt rating at BB and local currency debt rating at BB as well as revise the outlook to negative from stable.Sout...

European shares lifted by U.S.-China trade optimism; LVMH gains

European shares rose for the second straight session on Monday following reports that Washington and Beijing were nearing a trade agreement, while LVMH gained after signing a deal to buy U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany.A Chinese state-backed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019