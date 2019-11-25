Lakshya Sen lifts Scottish Open, bags fourth title of the season
India's budding shuttler Lakshya Sen lifted the Scottish Open on Monday to claim his fourth title of the season.
India's budding shuttler Lakshya Sen lifted the Scottish Open on Monday to claim his fourth title of the season. Top-seeded Sen defeated Brazil's Ygor Coelho 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 in a 56-minute final.
The 18-year-old has claimed three titles out of the four competitions that he has participated in since September -- SaarLorLux Open, Dutch Open, and Belgian International. "Lakshya's 4th Title Win in 3 months!Scottish ChallengeSaarlorlux Open S100Dutch Open S100Belgian Challenge Rising fast in the world rankings, the unstoppable @lakshya_sen is making the right noise for India. #IndiaontheRise #badminton," BAI Media tweeted.
Sen will now compete in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019. He will play the first match against France's Thomas Rouxel. (ANI)
