Eagles Wentz, Johnson expected to practice this week

  • Reuters
  • Philadelphia
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 00:25 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 00:23 IST
The right-hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in Philadelphia's loss to the Seattle Seahawks isn't serious, and he isn't expected to miss practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning. Wentz was diagnosed with a bruise on the middle finger of his throwing hand after further evaluation, Pederson said. Wentz should be OK to play on Sunday at Miami, Pederson said.

The fourth-year quarterback hurt his hand as he attempted to tackle Seattle defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson following a fumble in the third quarter of the 17-9 loss. Wentz had X-rays in the locker room during the game but didn't miss a snap. He left the stadium with his hand heavily wrapped.

Wentz was 33-of-45 passing for 256 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and two lost fumbles. After the game, reporters asked him if his hand negatively impacted his game. "I don't think it did," Wentz said. "It was something I was just making sure it was good, but that's by no means an excuse for how we performed."

In other positive medical news Monday for the Eagles, veteran right tackle Lane Johnson told reporters that he would be cleared from concussion protocol on Tuesday. Pederson later confirmed that was the expectation. "He's still in the protocol," Pederson said, "but I'm optimistic he could see the practice field Wednesday this week."

Johnson didn't play against the Seahawks. He was injured last week in the first half of the team's 17-10 loss to New England. The Eagles fell to 5-6 after their second straight loss.

