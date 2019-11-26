International Development News
Jackson throws for 5 TDs as Ravens destroy Rams

  Reuters
  Los Angeles
  Updated: 26-11-2019 11:00 IST
Lamar Jackson tied his career-high by throwing five touchdown passes as the Baltimore Ravens started fast and never relented in a 45-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night that extends their winning streak to seven games. Jackson built his MVP case by throwing two TD passes to Marquise Brown and two more to Willie Snead. The Ravens' second-year quarterback threw for 169 yards and rushed for 95 more in his Monday Night Football debut -- becoming the first player ever to throw five scoring passes in his first MNF game.

Jackson's outing proved to be yet another historical performance for the Ravens' young star. According to the ESPN broadcast, he became the first in history with 3,000 passing yards and 1,500 rush yards within his first two seasons. He also became the first NFL player with 50 rushing yards and four or more touchdown passes in consecutive games. Running back Mark Ingram added two TDs of his own, one on the ground and another on a pass from Jackson as the Ravens became the first team since the 2008 New Orleans Saints to reach the end zone in each of their first six possessions.

Baltimore added the exclamation point to the victory in the fourth quarter when Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted a pass from Jared Goff, five weeks after the Rams traded him to Baltimore. Goff passed for 212 yards and two interceptions as the Rams had 221 yards of total offense and lost for the fifth time in their past eight games. Goff did not throw a TD pass for the third consecutive game. Running back Todd Gurley was held to only 22 rushing yards on six carries.

The 39-point loss marked the Rams' worst all-time loss at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, dating back to 1946. After holding the Rams to three plays on the first drive of the game, the Ravens went on a nine-play, 55-yard drive that finished with a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson to Brown. The Ravens held the Rams to a three-and-out again on their second possession before taking off on a seven-play, 61-yard drive that ended with Jackson's 18-yard strike to Brown.

The Rams had zero total yards after their first two possessions, while the Ravens led 14-0. Ingram had a 1-yard TD run and Snead caught a 7-yard TD pass in the second quarter as the Ravens took a 28-6 lead into halftime.

Jackson not only completed 9 of 9 passes for 87 yards in the first half, but the Ravens also had 173 rushing yards to the Rams' 19. He finished 15 of 20 before he was lifted early in the fourth quarter, but not before he delivered his second five-TD performance of the season, also doing it in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins. In what was expected to be a matchup of top defenses, only the Ravens delivered, giving up 99 first-half yards. The Rams' defense gave up more than 20 points for the first time since Oct. 3.

