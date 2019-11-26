PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth retained by their franchises for next PBL season

Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth and PV Sindhu on Monday were retained by Bengaluru Raptors and Hyderabad Hunters, respectively, for the upcoming Premier Badminton League. Chennai Superstarz's B Summeth Reddy and Pune 7 Aces' Chirag Shetty were also retained by their franchises.

In the upcoming PBL, a total of seven teams will compete at four different venues namely: Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The seven teams are Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, Chennai Superstarz, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces.

As many as 154 players will participate in PBL out of which 74 will be Indian players. The total prize money for the league will be Rs 6 crores. (ANI)

