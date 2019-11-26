Soccer-Brighton extend Potter's contract until 2025

Brighton & Hove Albion have extended manager Graham Potter's contract by two years, which will see him stay at the club until 2025, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. Potter, who arrived from Swansea City and replaced Chris Hughton at Brighton in the close season, has reinvigorated the club that barely survived relegation last season. The Seagulls are 12th in the standings after 13 games.

"We've been really pleased with the start Graham has made as head coach since joining us in the summer," club chairman Tony Bloom said in a statement https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/1505517/albion-extend-potters-contract. "He has continued the club's progress of recent years and brought a different approach with a new style of play, which has been embraced by players and supporters alike."

With 15 points, Brighton is only three points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United who occupy the final European place. "I'm thrilled that the club has liked what they've seen so far, in a relatively short period of time, and have already shown an added confidence in what we are trying to do," Potter said.

"I hope that this is just the start of what will be another successful period in our history." Brighton travels to league leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

