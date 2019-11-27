Astros add C Garneau on 1-year deal

The Houston Astros added catching help Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent Dustin Garneau. Garneau, 32, has played parts of the past five seasons in the major leagues with four teams. He is a .207 career hitter with eight home runs and 38 RBIs over 123 games for the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels.

Financial terms were not disclosed, although his agent Marc Kligman told FOX 26 that the deal will guarantee Garneau $650,000 with a potential $75 in performance bonuses for the 2020 season.

