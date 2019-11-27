Kings D Martinez has surgery for wrist laceration

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez underwent surgery on his right wrist after he was injured during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. Martinez, 32, suffered a laceration Monday night, with surgery needed to repair a radial artery and two superficial radial nerves, according to the Kings' official website.

Martinez dove to the ice trying to swat away a loose puck in the third period when he was inadvertently cut just above his glove by the skate of the Sharks' Melker Karlsson. No timetable was given for Martinez's return. He will be reexamined on a weekly basis and is expected to make a full recovery.

Martinez has played in 24 games and was averaging 21 minutes per game during his 11th season in the NHL, all with the Kings. He has five assists this season, with 61 goals and 134 assists in 580 career games.

