Sports News Roundup: NHL, Flames investigating comments allegedly tied to coach Peters; Steelers make move to Hodges at QB

NHL, Flames investigating comments allegedly tied to coach Peters

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters is under investigation by the NHL and the club after allegations surfaced that used racial slurs when talking with a player 10 years ago. As of Tuesday morning, the Flames had made no decision about the coach's job status, Canadian outlet TSN reported. Peters wasn't on the ice during practice.

Mariners add RHP Graveman on one-year deal

The Seattle Mariners added potential starting pitching help on Tuesday, signing right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, The Athletic reported. Graveman, 28, missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2018. In four seasons as a starter for the Oakland Athletics, the 2013 eighth-round draft pick was 23-29 with a 4.38 ERA in 78 starts.

The Babe poised to hit another homer as historic bat goes on sale

Babe Ruth is poised to hit another home run, only this time on the sports memorabilia market when the bat he used to slug No. 500 nearly a century ago hits the auction block on Wednesday. Known as the "Sultan of Swat" during a storied Major League Baseball career Ruth, who passed away in 1948, is now the King of Memorabilia, with the ash bat the New York Yankees slugger used on Aug. 11, 1929 to become the first player to hit 500 homers expected to fetch well over a million dollars.

NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo nets 50 in Bucks' win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, collected 14 rebounds and dished out six assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold on for a 122-118 win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Monday night. Wesley Matthews added 19 points and Eric Bledsoe chipped in 13 for the Bucks, who won for the 12th time in 13 games and avenged their only loss during that stretch.

Steelers make move to Hodges at QB

After rallying the Pittsburgh Steelers to a victory this past weekend, Devlin Hodges was named starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns. Hodges came on in relief of Mason Rudolph in the third quarter last Sunday with the Bengals leading 7-3. On his second pass attempt of the game, he hit James Washington for a 79-yard touchdown and Pittsburgh never trailed again.

Schwartzel set for return at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Charl Schwartzel will return to action this week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, an event co-sanctioned by the European Tour and held in his home country of South Africa, after sitting out most of the 2019 season with a lingering wrist injury. The 35-year-old Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, entered the 2019 season ranked No. 77 in the world but slipped to No. 250 after making only four cuts in 13 PGA Tour starts and benching himself after missing three consecutive cuts in April, including the Masters.

Russia's sports officials cry foul as WADA eyes four-year Olympic ban

Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee's recommendations that the country be banned from the Olympics for four years, saying this was overly harsh and would hurt sport there. The recommendations, published on Monday, mean Russia could miss out on the next two Olympic Games and world championships in a wide range of sports.

NHL roundup: Stars' seventh straight win ties team mark

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist, and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason Dickinson also scored, and Tyler Sequin had two assists for Dallas, which extended its point streak to 12 games (11-0-1) for the first time since 2002-03. It was the fifth time in franchise history Dallas won seven straight games, most recently in 2008.

Report: Nuggets' Bol won't play due to 'injury management'

Denver Nuggets rookie center Bol Bol was recalled from the team's G League affiliate over the weekend but is not expected to play before being sent back down, according to a report by the Denver Post. Bol had season-ending left foot surgery while at Oregon last year and signed a two-way rookie contract with the Nuggets that allows him to be with the team for 45 days this season.

Ainslie adds SailGP to INEOS Team UK's pursuit of America's Cup

Ben Ainslie will helm the British entry in the 2020 series of SailGP with backing from INEOS Team UK, adding the catamaran competition to his campaign to win the America's Cup in New Zealand in 2021. SailGP said on Tuesday that Ainslie, the most successful Olympic sailor, has signed up to the 2020 circuit which will pit crews from Australia, China, France, Great Britain, Japan and the United States against each other in high-speed catamarans.

