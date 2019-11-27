International Development News
Bodybuilding gold medalist Havildar Anuj Kumar comes home to thunderous welcome

Indian Army Havildar Anuj Kumar T on Wednesday came home to a thunderous response after winning a gold medal in the 11th World Body Building Championship in South Korea.

Havildar Anuj Kumar T comes home after winning gold . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army Havildar Anuj Kumar Taliyan on Wednesday came home to a thunderous response after winning a gold medal in the 11th 11th World Bodybuilding Championships in South Korea. He was welcomed at the Madras Engineers Group in Bengaluru by senior officers.

Kumar, who hails from the Madras Engineer Group won a gold medal in the 100 plus kg weight category in the World Body Building Championships. The tournament was held from November 5-11 at Juju Island, South Korea.

Indian bodybuilders had also come second in the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 'Team Category' in S Korea. Chitharesh Natesan also became the first Indian to win the Mr. Universe 2019 title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

