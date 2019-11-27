International Development News
Pakistan announces squad for ICC Women's Championship against England

Pakistan have announced the 15-member squads for the upcoming three ODIs and as many T20Is in the ICC Women's Championship on Wednesday.

PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan have announced the 15-member squads for the upcoming three ODIs and as many T20Is in the ICC Women's Championship on Wednesday. The women's selection committee, chaired by Urooj Mumtaz, has made four changes in the ODI squad from the one which took on Bangladesh in the two-match series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium earlier this month.

Right-handed batter Kaynat Hafeez and right-arm off-spinner Rameen Shamim have earned maiden call-ups, while all-rounder Nida Dar and left-arm orthodox Anam Amin have made returns. They have replaced Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal and Sana Mir (who has taken a break from international cricket). There were four changes, as well, in the T20I line-up.

Fifteen-year-old leg-break bowler Aroob Shah has received a maiden call-up for the T20 squad after making an impressive ODI debut against Bangladesh. Fatima Sana and Rameen have been recalled after they missed Pakistan's last T20I assignment, the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh due to their participation in the ACC Emerging Women's Teams Cup.

Nida, who returns after a stint with Sydney Thunder in the Rebel Big Bash League, will also be part of the squad. The three ODIs, part of seventh-round fixture of the ICC Women's Championship, serve Pakistan, ranked fifth in the eight-team table, with an opportunity to secure direct qualification in the ICC Women's World Cup New Zealand 2021 by beating second-ranked England.

Pakistan have played 15 matches in the ICC Women's Champions. They have won seven and lost an equal number of matches with one of them ending in a tie. The top four teams by the end of the two-year cycle, which concludes next year, along with the hosts will secure berths in the upcoming World Cup.

Mumtaz, the chair of the women's selection committee, said in an official statement: "The two squads have been put together after considering recent performances in international and domestic events." "A series against a quality side like England always brings challenges and we have put together these combinations keeping that in mind," she added.

Squads ODIs: Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Kaynat Hafeez, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wk).

T20Is: Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz (wk). The Pakistan women's team will depart for Malaysia from Karachi on November 30. The team will play their first ODI against England at Kinrara Oval on December 9. (ANI)

