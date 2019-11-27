International Development News
Development News Edition

FIFA inspection team happy at Salt Lake Stadium infrastructure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:19 IST
FIFA inspection team happy at Salt Lake Stadium infrastructure
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An eight-member FIFA inspection team on Wednesday expressed happiness at the state of infrastructure at the Salt Lake Stadium, one of the venues for the 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup. "The stadium has already hosted a FIFA World Cup (U-17) so the core infrastructure is in place. It is great to see that the legacy from 2017 -- the infrastructure is in good shape and that the same operational plan is being used," Local Organising Committee of U-17 Women's World Cup said in a statement.

"With new technology and new innovation in sport, it is also important to keep improving. We want to ensure that we provide the best possible facilities and environment for FIFAU17WWC India 2020." The FIFA and LOC delegation, led by project head Oliver Vogt, will next inspect the venue in Guwahati on Thursday.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will be held in India from November 2 to 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn

A U.S. judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, but did not set a new date.Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing af...

Modi, Shah should clarify if they endorse Pragya Thakur's comments on Godse: CPI

CPI general secretary D Raja on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should clarify if they endorse BJP MP Pragya Thakurs remarks referring Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt. When DMK ...

Kejriwal unlikely to attend swearing in of Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.Kejriwal will not be able ...

Paddy stock gutted in fire

Paddy stacked on seven agriculture fields was gutted in fire in Deori village in Gondia district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Police suspect sabotage behind the incident that prima facie occurred on Tuesday late night, an offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019