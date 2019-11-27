International Development News
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:26 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-OFFICIALS/ Russia's sports officials cry foul as WADA eyes four-year Olympic ban

Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee’s recommendations that the country be banned from the Olympics for four years, saying this was overly harsh and would hurt sport there. MLB-ARI-VOGT/

Reports: D-backs agree to sign C Vogt to one-year deal The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to sign two-time All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt to a one-year, $3 million contract with a vesting option for 2021, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

GOLF-UNK/ Schwartzel set for return at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Charl Schwartzel will return to action this week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, an event co-sanctioned by the European Tour and held in his home country of South Africa, after sitting out most of the 2019 season with a lingering wrist injury. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHINA/

Evergrande closing in on Chinese Super League title Victory over Hebei CFFC on Wednesday evening could be enough to secure an eighth Chinese Super League title in nine seasons for Guangzhou Evergrande if nearest challenges Beijing Guoan fail to defeat Guangzhou R&F.

27 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Valencia v Chelsea Valencia host Chelsea in Champions League Group H.

27 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ZSP-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Zenit Saint Petersburg v Olympique Lyonnais Zenit St Petersburg meet Olympique Lyonnais in a vital Champions League Group G match, with both sides looking for a last-16 berth.

27 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GNK-RBS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Genk v FC Salzburg Belgium's Genk suffered a six goal hiding when they play away at Salzburg earlier in the Champions League but if they win could yet secure a Europa League place.

27 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-AJA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lille v Ajax Amsterdam Lille can no longer advance in the Champions League and need three points against Ajax to avoid finishing bottom of Group H. Ajax are in a three-way tie at the top.

27 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-SLB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Benfica 27 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. 27 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV) Russian Olympic Committee holds annual meeting

Russia's Olympic Committee holds an annual meeting with sports federations, local Olympic committees, top coaches and athletes. One of the issues on the agenda is Russia's participation in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. The meeting will be followed by a news briefing by the Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov. 28 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 28 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 28 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Media Day Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

28 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

