International Development News
Development News Edition

Third-string QB likely to start for Lions vs. Bears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 07:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 07:04 IST
Third-string QB likely to start for Lions vs. Bears
Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Lions probably would prefer to hide rather than have their warts exposed to a national television audience on Thanksgiving Day. The nation is likely to see Detroit's third-string quarterback make his NFL debut against the visiting Chicago Bears.

The Lions have lost four straight, and longtime starter Matthew Stafford has been ruled out of his fourth consecutive game due to a back injury. His replacement, Jeff Driskel, is dealing with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable. ESPN reported Wednesday that the Lions will give the start to David Blough. The 24-year-old out of Purdue has yet to throw an NFL pass.

Detroit coach Matt Patricia said of his quarterbacks, "They're a very competitive group, so they like to out-compete each other even with the preparation part of it. I think Blough falls right in line with those other two guys as far as the prep part of it." There is currently no backup behind Blough on the roster or practice squad. Tight end Logan Thomas, a former quarterback, would likely be the emergency option if Blough is hurt.

Driskel has thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions in his three starts. Three of those picks came against Washington last week, including one in the final minute that led to the Redskins' game-winning field goal. Losing to Washington has increased the heat on second-year coach Patricia, who has a 9-17-1 record after the Lions plucked him from Bill Belichick's New England staff.

"We're fighting every single week to try to go out and do our best and make sure we're putting ourselves in a position where we can have that opportunity to win," Patricia said. "I also know that this is a process. I know there's a lot in play here that we're going through, and we're trying to build, and we're trying to do the best we can to improve and get better." The Lions (3-7-1) have lost their past two Thanksgiving Day games, including a 23-16 decision to the Bears last season.

Chicago (5-6) also won 20-13 when the two teams met in the Windy City earlier this month. Driskel made his first start that afternoon and threw a touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay. The Bears' Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes, however. That was one of the few bright spots this season for the Bears, whose season has been equally as disappointing. They edged the New York Giants 19-14 on Sunday but still trail NFC North leaders Green Bay and Minnesota by three games with five remaining.

Trubisky passed for a touchdown and ran for another against the Giants but was also picked off twice. The Bears offense had its best moments in a no-huddle look and that's something coach Matt Nagy plans to continue on Thursday.

"We've really done it for a lot of the season," Nagy said. "That's stuff we look into. There's pros and cons to it. It's good when it works but when it doesn't work, you've got to be careful of that. ... Mitch feels comfortable in that and I think the offense does, too, so we definitely want to keep that going." Another positive development is the play of wideout Anthony Miller, who has 12 receptions for 131 yards over the last two games. He's providing a solid second option to Allen Robinson (63 receptions, 764 yards, four TDs).

"I thought he grew (against the Giants)," Nagy said of Miller. "He's already a good route runner but he's become a good route runner at the right time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

90 more students, mostly from India, held from fake US university

Federal law enforcement agencies have arrested 90 foreign students, mostly from India, enrolled in a fake university established by the US government to check immigration fraud, a media report has said. The US Immigration and Customs Enforc...

Third-string QB likely to start for Lions vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions probably would prefer to hide rather than have their warts exposed to a national television audience on Thanksgiving Day. The nation is likely to see Detroits third-string quarterback make his NFL debut against the visitin...

Hong Kong says U.S. legislation backing protesters sends wrong signal

The Hong Kong government on Thursday expressed strong opposition to U.S. legislation backing protesters in the Chinese-ruled city, saying the bill will send the wrong signal to demonstrators.U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed i...

Packers eye rebound vs. skidding Giants

The Green Bay Packers, coming off a humbling, blowout loss at San Francisco, have a chance to get well on Sunday against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants have lost seven in a row. Their rookie quarterback, Daniel Jone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019