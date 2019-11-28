International Development News
Pacers push past Jazz for 4th straight win

T.J. Warren scored 23 points, and Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 121-102 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 22 points and eight assists for the Pacers, who earned their fourth consecutive win. Jeremy Lamb added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points to lead the Jazz, who dropped their second straight. Donovan Mitchell added 26 points while Rudy Gobert chipped in 14 points and 13 rebounds. Gobert returned to the lineup after a two-game absence caused by a sprained ankle.

Poor perimeter shooting afflicted both teams in the first half. Utah shot just 3-for-17 from outside while Indiana went 2-for-10 from 3-point range. The Pacers took advantage of some sloppy Jazz passing midway through the second quarter to surge in front. Warren dunked the ball and buried a corner 3-pointer off back-to-back Utah turnovers to put Indiana up 36-27.

Utah's Joe Ingles knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 42-41 before Warren went to work to build the lead back up again. Warren scored on consecutive jumpers to fuel a 11-2 run that put the Pacers ahead 53-43 going into halftime. Bogdanovic scored 17 points in the third quarter to give the Jazz offense a lift. He hit a pair of 3-pointers and three free throws to fuel a 13-2 run that made it a one-possession game. His second 3-pointer capped the run and cut Indiana's lead to 83-80.

Indiana's T.J. McConnell answered with a jumper and a pair of free throws to spark a brief 6-0 spurt that put the Pacers up 89-80 heading into the fourth quarter. Utah closed to within 91-86 on a put-back basket by Gobert with 10:10 to go, but that was as close as the Jazz got. Indiana put the game away on a 9-2 run, capped by another Warren 3-pointer that gave the Pacers a 105-92 lead with 5:45 remaining.

