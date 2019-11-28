International Development News
Development News Edition

Harden, Rockets avenge early-season loss to Heat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 09:17 IST
Harden, Rockets avenge early-season loss to Heat
Image Credit: Flickr

James Harden made seven 3-pointers and scored 34 points to help the Houston Rockets cruise to a 117-108 victory over the visiting Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Russell Westbrook added 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Houston halted a three-game slide. Danuel House Jr. scored a career-best 23 points to help the Rockets avenge a 129-100 loss to the Heat in Miami on Nov. 3.

Tyler Herro scored 22 points off the bench for Miami, which was without star Jimmy Butler due to illness. The loss was just the second in the past eight games for the Heat. Kelly Olynyk added 19 points and Bam Adebayo recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Heat. Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic tallied 13 points apiece.

Miami's Justise Winslow scored 10 points in 34 minutes after missing the previous nine games due to a concussion. Rockets big man Clint Capela also sat out due to illness. Houston's Gary Clark contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Rockets shot 46.3 percent from the field, including 15 of 44 from 3-point range. Miami also shot 46.3 percent from the field and was 14 of 37 from behind the arc.

Harden made five 3-pointers in a 24-point first half as the Rockets led 66-42. Westbrook added 18 points. Houston led 27-23 after one quarter before opening the second with a 13-2 surge for a 15-point advantage.

The lead exceeded 20 for the first time when Ben McLemore drained a 3-pointer to make it 53-32 with 4:33 remaining. The Rockets boosted their lead to 74-49 on Westbrook's basket with 7:27 left in the third quarter. Houston led 91-68 entering the final stanza.

The Heat pulled within 103-91 on Winslow's driving basket with 5:18 left and had a chance to move within 10, but Dragic missed two free throws 20 seconds later. Harden, PJ Tucker and House all connected on 3-pointers in a span of 1:49 as the Rockets reasserted control with a 114-98 edge with 2:09 left en route to closing it out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia aims to replace some top civil service jobs with AI in 2020

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday ordered government agencies to remove two ranks of public servants in 2020 and replace their roles with artificial intelligence, in a bid to cut red tape hampering investment. Widodo made the rem...

New retrial ordered for South Korea ex-leader Park

South Koreas top court on Thursday ordered a second retrial for disgraced former president Park Geun-hye, seeking heavier punishment for illegally taking money from the countrys spy agency. Park, the countrys first female president, was imp...

U'khand: Counting for Pithorogarh by-poll begins

Counting of votes polled for Pithorogarh assembly by-poll in Uttarakhand began on Thursday. Polling to the seat was held on November 25 with 47.48 per cent of voters casting their vote.The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA...

RBL Bank shares rise ahead over 1 pc of board meeting

Shares of RBL Bank on Thursday continued to rise for the second consecutive session ahead of its board meeting to consider fundraising. The stock opened at Rs 370 and gained 1.18 percent to Rs 372 in early trade on the BSE.On the NSE, the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019