Napoli fans create ruckus before match against Liverpool, five arrested

Five Napoli fans have been arrested for creating ruckus before the match against Liverpool in the Champions League, Merseyside Police confirmed on Thursday. Three men have been arrested for violent order, one has been arrested for affray while the fifth man has been charged for breach of the peace at the turnstiles on Anfield Road.

"Officers policing the LFC v Napoli CL game have arrested 5 Napoli fans. 3 men were arrested for violent disorder and another was for affray following disorder on Walton Breck Rd before the game. A fifth man was arrested for breach of the peace at the turnstiles on Anfield Road," Merseyside Police tweeted. Liverpool and Napoli played out a 1-1 draw in the ongoing Champions League on Wednesday (local time).

Napoli put the defending champions on the back foot in the opening half after registering a goal in the 21st minute of the match. Dries Mertens netted the ball into the goalpost. No other goals were registered in the first half, and as a result, Liverpool went into the break with 0-1 deficit.

In the second half, Liverpool was seen maintaining the bulk of the possession and their efforts finally paid a dividend as Dejan Lovren scored for the side in the 65th minute, bringing the scoreline to 1-1. Liverpool and Napoli failed to register more goals and as a result, the match ended up as a draw.

With this result, the Reds moved to the first place in Group E of the Champions League with 10 points from five matches, while Napoli sits on the second place. (ANI)

