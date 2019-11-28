Leafs pummel Wings for third straight under Keefe

Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist, Frederik Andersen made 25 saves to notch the shutout, and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs rolled past the reeling Detroit Red Wings 6-0 on Wednesday. The Leafs are 3-0-0 since Sheldon Keefe replaced Mike Babcock as head coach. Tyson Barrie, William Nylander, and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Travis Dermott also scored for Toronto.

Detroit's winless streak increased to seven games (0-5-2). The Red Wings, who have been blanked in two consecutive games, were playing their second game without leading scorer Anthony Mantha, who is out multiple weeks due to a lower-body injury. Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard left the game in the opening period due to injury. He was replaced by Jonathan Bernier, who was battling an illness. Bernier made 37 saves on 40 shots after Howard made 11 on 14 shots.

Toronto led 3-0 after the first period. Dermott scored 1:04 into the contest. His shot from the point went wide but caromed off the skate of Detroit's Frans Nielsen and into the net.

Barrie fired a shot from the point past a screened Howard just 80 seconds later. Frederik Gauthier and Dmytro Timashov were credited with assists. Barrie assisted on Tavares' goal at 9:48 of the period to make it 3-0. Howard was injured seconds before Tavares collected Barrie's pass from the point and moved into the right circle when he ripped a shot past the prone goalie. Ilya Mikheyev was awarded the second assist.

The Leafs outshot the Wings 26-5 in the second period and extended their lead to 6-0. Nylander scored at 1:03, as he knocked down a deflected pass from Morgan Rielly and deposited the puck through Bernier's five-hole. Johnsson also picked up an assist.

At 3:37 of the period, Johnsson scored on a scramble in front of the net. Reilly and Nylander were given the assists. Johnsson scored in front on a backhander during a power play at 7:07 for a 6-0 lead. Jason Spezza and Kasperi Kapanen had the assists.

--Field Level Media

