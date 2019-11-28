International Development News
Development News Edition

Athletics-UKA launches review into handling of Nike Oregon Project issues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:45 IST
Athletics-UKA launches review into handling of Nike Oregon Project issues

UK Athletics (UKA) has commissioned an independent review into the processes under which issues concerning the Nike Oregon Project (NOP) were investigated in 2015 and 2017 after distance-running coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years, it said on Thursday. American Salazar was banned in September by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the NOP.

The NOP was set up mainly to develop U.S. endurance runners but athletes from other countries, including Britain's Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres champion Mo Farah, also trained there. "UKA ... commissioned the independent review to review the processes under which the issues concerning the NOP were investigated in 2015 and 2017 and the subsequent related decisions made by the UKA board at those respective times," the national governing body said in a statement https://www.uka.org.uk/media/news/2019-news-page/november-2019/28-11-19-review-statement-by-uk-athletics.

"The independent review will also set out any recommendations to assist UKA ensure its future governance and assurance framework is robust." The review aims to address questions such as whether the UKA sought advice from UK Sport, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and USADA in relation to the issues that came up and whether informed decisions were made based on evidence available at the time.

UKA said in October that its 2015 investigation, which cleared Farah to work with Salazar, was "restricted to the interaction of the Nike Oregon Project with Mo Farah and not an anti-doping investigation". UKA chairman Chris Clark said his organisation would publish its findings early next year.

"The UKA Board recognises the seriousness of the USADA decision released at the start of October," Clark said. "It has unanimously agreed that an independent review should now be carried out. "We need to ensure we have a clear way forward that gives us confidence in the integrity of our coaching efforts," he added.

"If there are lessons to be learnt, we plan to implement any recommendations into a future focused, transparent and accountable way of working." The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said this month that it had registered an appeal from Salazar, who has denied any wrongdoing, with hearings unlikely to take place before March 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Examining violations by Indiabulls Group, Centre tells Delhi HC

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it was examining the violations pointed out in two inspection reports with regard to Indiabulls Venture Ltd IBVL and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd IBHFL. The ...

There are 11.56 lakh street venders in India: Govt

There are over 11.56 lakh street venders in the country, as identified by states and union territories so far, the government informed Lok Sabha on Thursday. In written response to a question, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Stre...

Sonia Gandhi writes to Uddhav, says country facing unprecedented threats from BJP

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance in Maharashtra has come together at a time when the country is facing unprecedented threats from BJP. In a letter addressed to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav...

UPDATE 1-Pakistan's top court strikes down three-year extension for army chief

Pakistans top court on Thursday gave the government six months to justify why it granted a controversial extension to the countrys army chief, in a rare case that pits the judiciary against the government and the military. The cabinet of pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019