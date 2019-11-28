International Development News
Rugby Premier League has new sponsor in Nile Special Stout

Speaking at the launch of the league, the president Uganda Rugby Union Godwin Kayangwe saluted Nile Breweries as solid partners and investors in the development of the game in Uganda given their decade-long partnership.

The Nile Special Stout brand manager Francis Nyende affirmed that even though the sponsorship has changed hands to the new brand, Nile Special Stout, the commitment to partnering rugby is as high as it’s ever been. Image Credit: Flickr

With the Rugby Premier League kicking off on Friday 29th November with the first night game between the first and second clubs, we learned that the league has a new sponsor in the all-new Nile Special Stout.

At a press briefing today at the Kyadondo Rugby Club, the new Stout from Nile Breweries unveiled a mouth-watering UGX670M sponsorship package.

"We wholeheartedly welcome Nile Special Stout as the title sponsor of the League and are privileged that rugby has been selected as the anchor sponsorship. This is a testament to the growth of the game as an entertaining spectacle. And while we will always have a special place for Nile Special, we will embrace Nile Special Stout on this new journey as we've launched our new ambitious strategy to make rugby the leading sport in the country. Thank you Nile Breweries for truly living the line "Number one fan of Uganda Rugby" and we pledge to give Nile Special Stout a great landing as it's launched to the rest of the country." said Mr. Kayangwe.

The Nile Special Stout brand manager Francis Nyende affirmed that even though the sponsorship has changed hands to the new brand, Nile Special Stout, the commitment to partnering rugby is as high as it's ever been.

"Rugby is much more than a game. It's a lifestyle, a livelihood for some, an entertainment for many and a proud flag bearer of our country. As a bold, dark and satisfying liquid, we share certain intrinsic values with rugby players and fans and as the first and only stout crafted in Uganda, Nile Special Stout is proud to partner with such a great property that consistently flies our flag high and proud." said Francis.

(With Inputs from APO)

