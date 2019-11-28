International Development News
FIFA delegation inspects stadium in Guwahati

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:03 IST
A FIFA delegation on Thursday inspected the city's Indira Gandhi Athletic International Stadium and expressed satisfaction with the facilities. The FIFA delegation was accompanied by members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup.

FIFA's Project Lead for the U-17 Women's World Cup, Oliver Vogt said: "We are very happy to be back after 2017. We know the passion for football in this part of the country, and are confident we will repeat the success of 2017 if Guwahati is picked as a venue for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup next year." Tournament Director of the LOC, Roma Khanna said: "It is really good to be back in Guwahati. As we know, this region is bursting with affinity towards football, as well as talent. We had a fantastic tournament in 2017, but that was the benchmark.

"The support from all stakeholders has to be even better. The infrastructure from 2017 is in place, but some modifications need to come in." The FIFA delegation will inspect the facilities in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The tournament will be held in India from November 2 to 21 next year.

