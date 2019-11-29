International Development News
Development News Edition

Olympics-Farah back on track for 10,000m target at Tokyo Games

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:13 IST
Olympics-Farah back on track for 10,000m target at Tokyo Games
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Olympic champion Mo Farah is getting back on track to chase more gold in the 10,000m at next year's Tokyo Games, the Briton announced on his YouTube channel on Friday. The 36-year-old, a four-time Olympic champion and six times world champion over 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters, retired from track athletics in 2017 to focus on road marathons, going on the break the British record.

"Next year I've decided for Tokyo 2020 I'm going to be back on the track, I'm really excited to compete and...give it a go in the 10,000m," he said. "Hopefully I haven't lost my speed but I will train hard for it and see what I can do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore tells Facebook to correct post under disinformation law

Singapore, Nov 29 AFP Singapore authorities Friday ordered Facebook to correct an article on a fringe news site containing scurrilous accusations of election rigging, ramping up their use of a controversial law against misinformation. The s...

Taliban say 'way too early' to speak of resuming talks with US

The Taliban said Friday it was way too early to speak of resuming direct talks with Washington, a day after President Donald Trump suggested negotiations to end Americas longest war were back on track during a surprise visit to Afghanistan....

Sri Lanka name Chandimal in squad for key Pakistan Test series

Sri Lanka on Friday gave former skipper Dinesh Chandimal a new chance to fight his way back into the national team by naming him in the squad to play a landmark two-match Test series in Pakistan. The matches will be the first Tests played i...

Couple commits suicide in Palghar

A couple committed suicide by consuming poison at Wada taluka in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Friday. Vasai residents Nitin Sanju Guzad 22 and Yojana Ananta Pardhi 17 were found lying dead near a river in Keltan village of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019