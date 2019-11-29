Olympic champion Mo Farah to make track comeback in 10,000
London, Nov 29 (AP) Olympic champion Mo Farah says he will return to the track and wants to defend his 10,000-meter title at next year's Tokyo Games. On his YouTube channel, Farah says "I'm really excited to be competing. I'm back on the track."
Farah won the 5,000-10,000 double at both the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He switched his focus to the marathon and road races after a farewell 5,000 victory in Zurich in August 2017. Farah won the Chicago Marathon in 2018.
The 36-year-old British runner says "I hope I haven't lost my speed." (AP) APA APA
