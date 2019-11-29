International Development News
Mumbai Games Season 2 from Saturday

The second season of the Mumbai Games, organised under the aegis of Maharashtra Olympic Association, will be held in the city from Saturday. Total 20 sports will be played in the Mumbai Games and around 20,000 participants will take part in it, a statement said on Friday.

Mumbai Games is governed by a council comprising chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, former shooter Anjali Bhagwat and former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, it added. The sports that will be part of the event include -- badminton, chess, carrom, squash, taekwondo, athletics, gymnastics, table tennis, shooting, skating, judo, basketball, swimming and cricket, and would be conducted at different venues across the megapolis and neighbouring Navi Mumbai..

