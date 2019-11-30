International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Ferrari happy to hear Hamilton could be available in 2021

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 00:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 00:01 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari happy to hear Hamilton could be available in 2021

Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto sang Lewis Hamilton's praises on Friday, fuelling speculation that the Italian team could seek to sign the six times Formula One world champion for 2021.

"Lewis is certainly an outstanding driver, a fantastic driver," Binotto told reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when asked if he would like to sign Mercedes' Briton. "Knowing that he’s available in 2021 can make us only happy.

"But honestly it’s too early for any decision, so we are happy with the drivers we’ve got at the moment and I think certainly at one stage next season we will start discussing and understanding what to do." Hamilton, like several other top drivers, including Ferrari's four times champion Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, will be out of contract at the end of 2020.

That raises the potential for a major shake up of the driver market next year. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is committed beyond 2020 but there has been speculation that Vettel could leave the Italian team or even retire altogether.

Hamilton, 34, won this year's championship two races ago at the U.S. Grand Prix and has said his decision to stay at Mercedes would depend on what team boss Toto Wolff decides to do. The Austrian has been tipped as a future replacement for Formula One Chief Executive Chase Carey.

"I’d also like to know where he goes or if he stays in the future," said Wolff of Hamilton. "And we are having those discussions about the future and I think it is very important between the two of us. "There are many things to be decided on and we will see over the winter," added the Austrian.

Mercedes’ own future in Formula One, like other teams, is not certain beyond 2020 with the commercial agreements that would keep them in the sport still being hammered out. At the same time, the German company has entered the all-electric Formula E series with a works team.

Parent company Daimler has announced plans to cut at least 10,000 jobs worldwide over the next three years as it moves to slash costs in order to invest in electric vehicles during a time of weakening sales. Board members were attending Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi. (Editing by Alan Baldwin/Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

UK police say a number of people injured in London Bridge incident

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Broncos QB Lock in line to start vs. Chargers

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock is in line to come off injured reserve and start Sundays game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Per Rapoport, Lock has taken first-team reps all w...

EU antitrust regulators seek details of Google's data practices - document

European Union EU antitrust regulators are seeking details of Googles data collection practices, according to a document seen by Reuters, a move that could signal yet more regulatory woes for the worlds most popular internet search engine.T...

Soccer-Barca's Dembele out for 10 weeks with hamstring injury

Barcelonas France forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for over two months with his third muscle injury of the season, the latest chapter in a career marred by repeated fitness troubles. A statement from the Catalan club on Friday sai...

U.S. to discuss challenges posed by China, 5G with NATO allies

The United States will discuss threats posed by China, including the countrys dominance of 5G telecommunications networks, when U.S. President Donald Trump meets with allies at a NATO summit in London next week, an official told reporters o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019