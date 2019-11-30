Giants WR Tate ruled out with concussion

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers because of a concussion. The 31-year-old Tate missed practice again Friday because of the injury, which he sustained last week while making a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears. He ranks second on the team with 36 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

Minus Tate, the Giants likely will rely more heavily on backup wide receivers Cody Latimer and Sterling Shepard. Latimer has 15 catches for 180 yards and one touchdown this season, while Shepard has 30 catches for 282 yards and a score despite missing six games due to injury. The Giants have lost seven straight games as they return home to face Green Bay. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is set to make his 10th straight start.

