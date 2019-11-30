Cowboys lose OL Williams to torn ACL

Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced Friday. Williams missed one game earlier this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. His latest injury will require major surgery, which he is expected to have in the next two to four weeks after his swelling subsides.

Xavier Su'a-Filo replaced Williams after his injury and is expected to take over the starting role. The 22-year-old Williams has played in 24 games (21 starts) since the Cowboys selected him in the second round (No. 50 overall) out of Texas in the 2018 NFL draft. Su'a-Filo, 28, has appeared in 72 games (50 starts) since his 2014 debut.

Dallas (6-6) has lost back-to-back games but maintains a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East. --Field Level Media

