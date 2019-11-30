Reports: Eagles T Johnson gets $72M extension

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson agreed to a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, according to multiple reports citing sources. Reports said the extension is worth $72 million, with more than $54 million guaranteed.

The Eagles confirmed Friday the extension runs through 2025 for Johnson, 29, who had two more years left on his original five-year extension signed in January 2016. After sustaining a concussion and missing the past two games, Johnson is expected to return Sunday when the Eagles play at the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles' first-round pick (fourth overall) in 2013 was given the OK to practice this week and was a full participant on Friday.

A member of the All-Pro first team in 2017 and a Pro Bowler the past two seasons, Johnson likely will reunite on the offensive line with right guard Brandon Brooks, who became the league's highest-paid guard when he received a four-year, $56.2 million extension on Nov. 11. Brooks was sidelined reportedly due to an illness after experiencing anxiety before Sunday]s game, when the Eagles lost 17-9 to the Seattle Seahawks. He was back at practice this week.

The Eagles (5-6) also recently locked up kicker Jake Elliott and long-snapper Rick Lovato with long-term extensions. --Field Level Media

