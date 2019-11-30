Reports: Eagles T Johnson gets $72M extension
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson agreed to a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, according to multiple reports citing sources. Reports said the extension is worth $72 million, with more than $54 million guaranteed.
The Eagles confirmed Friday the extension runs through 2025 for Johnson, 29, who had two more years left on his original five-year extension signed in January 2016. After sustaining a concussion and missing the past two games, Johnson is expected to return Sunday when the Eagles play at the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles' first-round pick (fourth overall) in 2013 was given the OK to practice this week and was a full participant on Friday.
A member of the All-Pro first team in 2017 and a Pro Bowler the past two seasons, Johnson likely will reunite on the offensive line with right guard Brandon Brooks, who became the league's highest-paid guard when he received a four-year, $56.2 million extension on Nov. 11. Brooks was sidelined reportedly due to an illness after experiencing anxiety before Sunday]s game, when the Eagles lost 17-9 to the Seattle Seahawks. He was back at practice this week.
The Eagles (5-6) also recently locked up kicker Jake Elliott and long-snapper Rick Lovato with long-term extensions. --Field Level Media
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philadelphia Eagles
- NFL
- AllPro
- Miami Dolphins
- Seattle Seahawks
ALSO READ
NFL notebook: Ex-coaches will lead Kaepernick's workout
NFL-Browns' defensive hits Pittsburgh quarterback with helmet in nasty end to victory over Steelers
As Babri Masjid neighbours, generations of this family saw Ayodhya conflict unfold
As Babri Masjid neighbours, generations of this family saw Ayodhya conflict unfold
UPDATE 1-China c.bank to maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading