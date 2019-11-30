International Development News
Flyers cruise to 6-1 win over Red Wings

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 30-11-2019 05:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 05:17 IST
Flyers cruise to 6-1 win over Red Wings
Sean Couturier and Scott Laughton each had a goal and an assist to carry the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Friday. Shayne Gostisbehere, Kevin Hayes, Oskar Lindblom and James van Riemsdyk scored one goal apiece for the Flyers, who won their third in a row.

Jake Voracek recorded three assists while Matt Niskanen added two assists for the Flyers, who improved to 8-1-4 at home. They also have recorded at least one point in five consecutive games. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 32 saves.

Robby Fabbri scored the lone goal for the reeling Red Wings, who fell to 0-6-2 in their past eight games. Red Wings goaltender Cal Pickard, who played for the Flyers last season, stopped 29 shots.

Detroit owns the lowest point total in the league. Laughton received a long pass from Niskanen, skated in alone and sent the puck through Pickard's pads for a 1-0 Flyers lead at 2:56 of the first period.

The Red Wings equalized at 1 when Fabbri ripped a slap shot over Hart's shoulder at 8:09 of the first. After sitting the last three games as a healthy scratch, Gostisbehere scored on the power play for a 2-1 Flyers advantage with 57.1 seconds left in the opening period.

The Red Wings received their second power play at 5:46 of the second period after a hooking penalty on Claude Giroux. Hart made three difficult saves during the two-minute minor, and Philadelphia killed off the penalty. Detroit's Filip Hronek fired a shot through traffic in front, but Hart was able to snare the puck into his glove with 2:09 left in the second.

Couturier then tipped his own rebound into the net with 11.9 seconds remaining in the second for a 3-1 advantage. The Flyers moved ahead 4-1 just 27 seconds into the third when Hayes picked up a loose puck and sent a backhand into the net. Thirty seconds later, Lindblom broke the game open by scoring for a 5-1 lead. Lindblom's goal was his team-best 10th of the season.

Van Riemsdyk capped the scoring at 17:51. --Field Level Media

