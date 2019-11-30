NHL roundup: Bruins nip Rangers in OT for 6th straight win

David Krejci scored 1:40 into overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied from two goals down to beat the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday. David Pastrnak tied the score in the third period, and Sean Kuraly also scored as the Bruins ran their winning streak to six games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots.

Pavel Buchnevich and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers, who had their three-game winning streak end. Henrik Lundqvist made 24 saves. Krejci went top shelf for the game-winner in overtime after Pastrnak crashed the net to draw in the defense. Halak also earned an assist on the goal.

Capitals 4, Lightning 3 (OT) Dmitry Orlov scored the game-winner in overtime to cap a two-point game as host Washington erased a third-period deficit to beat Tampa Bay.

Orlov became the hero 3:03 into overtime when he ripped a high short-side shot home for his second goal of the season. Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made 27 saves for the win, while T.J. Oshie collected three assists. The Capitals got to OT by erasing a 3-1 deficit in the third. First, Jakub Vrana made it one-goal game when he slipped a sharp-angled shot into the net at 3:45 of the period. Then, Alex Ovechkin's power-play goal, a patented one-timer from the top of the left circle, tied the game at 11:36.

Jets 3, Ducks 0 Nikolaj Ehlers scored his team-leading 12th goal, Kyle Connor recorded his 10th, and Connor Hellebuyck needed to make just 24 saves for his second shutout as surging Winnipeg prevailed at Anaheim to win its third straight game.

Neal Pionk also scored, and Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine each added two assists as the Jets improved to 10-2-1 in November. They're also 7-1-0 on the road this month. Hellebuyck was pulled after allowing five goals on 19 shots during Winnipeg's 7-4 loss at Anaheim on Oct. 29. However, he came up big often on Friday, even while not seeing many shots en route to his 16th career shutout.

Sharks 4, Kings 1 Noah Gregor scored his first career goal, and Logan Couture added another score in the second period as host San Jose put away from Los Angeles for the second time in four days.

Patrick Marleau and Marc-Edouard Vlasic each scored in the first period as the Sharks won for the fourth time in their past five games. Martin Jones made 33 saves for San Jose. Kyle Clifford scored his third of the season with less than two minutes remaining to avoid the shutout as the Kings lost for the third time in their past four games. Los Angeles lost its eighth consecutive road game, scoring 10 goals in those games.

Wild 7, Senators 2 Minnesota scored six unanswered goals as they put away visiting Ottawa for the eighth consecutive time.

Jared Spurgeon contributed a goal and two assists, and Ryan Donato and Zach Parise also scored second-period goals. Luke Kunin, Ryan Hartman and Jason Zucker added tallies in the final period, and Jonas Brodin had two assists. Eric Staal had a goal and an assist and played in his 1,200th NHL game, fifth among active players.

Sabres 6, Maple Leafs 4 Jack Eichel collected two goals and an assist as host Buffalo scored four times in the second period en route to a win over Toronto.

Casey Mittelstadt scored to snap a 16-game goal drought, and rookie Victor Olofsson, Jimmy Vesey and Jeff Skinner also tallied for Buffalo, which received 25 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Sabres, who snapped a five-game winless skid against the Maple Leafs, will vie for a sweep of the home-and-home series when the Atlantic Division rivals reconvene in Toronto on Saturday. The Maple Leafs got two goals from John Tavares and one apiece from Dmytro Timashov and Kasperi Kapanen.

Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2 Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, J.T. Compher scored a goal and added two assists, and Colorado won at Chicago in the front end of a back-to-back set.

Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Ryan Graves also had goals and Pavel Francouz stopped 34 shots for the Avalanche, who have won two in a row. Patrick Kane and Zack Smith scored, and Corey Crawford had 18 saves for the Blackhawks. The Avalanche played without forward Andre Burakovsky, who sustained an upper-body injury in Wednesday's win over Edmonton. He did not make the trip with the team and is considered day-to-day. The teams meet again Saturday night in Denver.

Flyers 6, Red Wings 1 Sean Couturier and Scott Laughton each had a goal and an assist as host Philadelphia had little trouble with Detroit, the team with the fewest points in the NHL.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Kevin Hayes, Oskar Lindblom and James van Riemsdyk scored one goal apiece for the Flyers, who won their third in a row. Jake Voracek recorded three assists while Matt Niskanen added two assists for the Flyers, who improved to 8-1-4 at home. They also have recorded at least one point in five consecutive games. Robby Fabbri scored the lone goal for the reeling Red Wings, who fell to 0-6-2 in their past eight games. Detroit goaltender Cal Pickard, who played for the Flyers last season, stopped 29 shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)