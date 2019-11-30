International Development News
Development News Edition

Bucharest set for Euro 2020 draw as tournament enters new territory

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bucharest
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 09:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 09:15 IST
Bucharest set for Euro 2020 draw as tournament enters new territory

Bucharest, Nov 30 (AFP) Bucharest hosts the draw for Euro 2020 on Saturday with the fates of World Cup holders France and reigning European champions Portugal providing the greatest interest just over six months before the start of what is a controversial tournament. The coaches of all qualified nations will be in attendance for the draw ceremony beginning at 1700 GMT (7pm local time) at the Romexpo exhibition centre in Romania's capital, which will host four matches at the finals.

For the first, and surely only, time, this European Championship -- the second to feature 24 teams -- is being held in 12 cities in 12 different European nations from June 12 to July 12, with the semi-finals and final taking place at Wembley in London. It was an idea championed by ex-UEFA president Michel Platini, before his four-year ban from the game, as a way of marking the 60th anniversary of the first European Championship in 1960.

- Criticism - =============

However, the concept has come in for criticism, and part of that is down to the fact that much of the suspense has already been taken from the draw. The need to ensure qualified host nations get to play at least two matches at home means some teams already know which group they will be in.

For instance, four of the six top seeds are hosting games, with Ukraine and Belgium the only exceptions. However, the decision to keep Ukraine and Russia apart for diplomatic and security reasons has had an impact on the Belgians. Roberto Martinez's team therefore already know they will be in Group B along with two hosts, Denmark and Russia. The only suspense is whether Wales or Finland from Pot Four complete their group.

Belgium's Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne made headlines recently when he called that "a scandal". Similarly, the Netherlands -- who will play group games in Amsterdam -- know they will be in Group C with Ukraine.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman admitted he was confused by the new format and said: "I have asked my federation if I still need to bother going to the draw." Despite that, he is expected in Bucharest on Saturday.

The Netherlands could also end up playing Romania here, should the Romanians come through the play-offs next March, a process which still involves 16 teams including Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland. Indeed, the draw will take place without all 24 finalists being known, with the last four spots going to the play-off winners.

Matches will be played from Dublin and Bilbao to Saint Petersburg and Baku. Italy will host the opening game in Rome, and they are one of the top seeds, as are England, Germany and Spain. Meanwhile, France lurk in Pot Two alongside a revived Netherlands, while 2016 winners Portugal sit in the third pot.

It is therefore possible that France will find themselves in the same group as Italy, Portugal and Wales. England, meanwhile, could also find themselves in the same group as France and Portugal. However, Gareth Southgate's side will be confident of making the knockout phase given they will play at Wembley.

- Environmental impact - ========================

Then again, if they were to qualify in second or third place in their group, it is possible they could end up having to go to Saint Petersburg or to Baku, by the Caspian Sea, for a quarter-final. The concept has left European football's governing body open to criticism about the tournament's impact on climate change.

UEFA have estimated 405,000 tonnes of carbon emissions will be produced by travelling fans and staff and in response have promised to invest in "emission reduction projects". President Aleksander Ceferin has defended the format, pointing out that there has been no need to build new venues or transport links "which carry a huge environmental impact from, for instance, materials and other resources used for the development of such infrastructure".

However, he admitted "it also has a cost, with increased travel for fans to watch their teams play". (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schroder comes off bench to lift Thunder past Pelicans

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points off the bench as the host Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 109-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Chris Paul sank the go-ahead jumper with 124 left in the fourth quarter, and Steven Adams a...

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Researchers have unearthed well-preserved middle ear bones from a new species of an extinct rodent that lived 145-66 million years ago in what is now northeastern China, an advance that may lead to a better understanding of the evolution of...

Maharashtra: 7 dead, 20 injured after vehicle falls off bridge in Dhule

At least seven people were killed and more than 24 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle fell off a bridge in a river near Vinchur area of Dhule district around midnight on Saturday. Among 24 victims of the accident, five are said to be...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 National Stadium officially finished

Tokyos National Stadium, set to be the centerpiece of next years Olympic Games, was officially finished on Saturday and handed over to its owner and operator, the Japan Sport Council. Construction on the 60,000 capacity stadium was finished...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019