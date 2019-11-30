International Development News
Spurs end Clippers' winning streak at seven

LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White poured in 17 points apiece and six San Antonio players scored in double figures as the Spurs shocked the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 107-97 on Friday. The Spurs, who had lost 10 of their previous 11 games, turned back the clock for two periods on Friday, playing some of their best basketball of the season in breaking out from a tie game at halftime to an 87-71 lead a minute and a half into the fourth quarter.

The Clippers, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped, faltered on defense in the second half and never got back to within eight points after the Spurs' surge. DeMar DeRozan added 15 points and Patty Mills hit for 13, Bryn Forbes scored 12 and Trey Lyles 10 for San Antonio.

Former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, in his second game back in San Antonio after being traded to Toronto prior to last season and signing with the Clippers in the most recent offseason, led all scorers with 19 points. JaMychal Green added 16 points off the bench, with Montrezl Harrell scoring 12 and Patrick Beverley contributing 10 points for the Clippers. Paul George had just five points on 2 of 11 shooting in 33 minutes.

The game was tied at 53 at halftime and the stats were as even as the score. There were 11 ties in the half, three lead changes and both teams led by as many as eight points. Los Angeles shot 44.9 percent in the half, while the Spurs shot 45.7 percent; the Clippers had 22 rebounds to 20 for San Antonio, and the Clippers had eight turnovers to just five for the Spurs.

Leonard led all scorers at intermission with 13 points, while Harrell added 10 points off the bench. Meanwhile, Aldridge scored 11 points for the Spurs and DeRozan hit for 10 in the half. The Spurs turned up the defense in the third quarter, allowing Los Angeles just 18 points while sweeping to an 82-71 lead. San Antonio hit five 3-pointers in the period, three coming from White.

