International Development News
Development News Edition

O'Reilly's fast answer carries Blues past Stars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Texas
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 09:58 IST
O'Reilly's fast answer carries Blues past Stars
Image Credit: pixabay

Ryan O'Reilly's late goal in virtually the blink of an eye after his team relinquished a lead gave St. Louis the lead for good as the Blues claimed a 3-1 victory over the Stars in Dallas on Friday. Just 18 seconds after the Stars had tied the game 16:49 into the third period, O'Reilly raced down the ice to join a two-on-one rush with Ivan Barbashev. O'Reilly made no mistake with the cross-ice pass, netting his sixth goal of the season. O'Reilly also collected an assist during a two-point outing.

Barbashev's empty-net goal with 2.1 seconds left on the clock finished the scoring and gave him a two-point game, as well. David Perron collected two assists in the win. Goaltender Jake Allen stopped 31 shots for the Central Division-leading Blues, who have won two straight games and are rolling. St. Louis has netted at least a point in its last nine road games (7-0-2) and cobbled together an 11-2-3 run overall.

For the longest time, it appeared Colton Parayko's first-period goal would stand. Parayko stole the puck deep in the Dallas zone, worked his way to the left point, moved to the middle of the ice, and then sent a long wrist shot through a maze of skaters and into the net 4:19 into the clash for his second goal of the season. The Blues believed they doubled the lead late in the second period when Nathan Walker was on the spot for a rebound, but the Stars challenged for offside, and upon review, the challenge was upheld.

Roope Hintz, who twice hit the post earlier in the third period, tied the game 1-1 with 3:11 remaining, scoring just after getting out of the penalty box. Goalie Ben Bishop made 37 saves for the Stars, who have lost two straight games on the heels of a seven-game winning streak and 12-game point run (11-0-1) that moved them up the standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schroder comes off bench to lift Thunder past Pelicans

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points off the bench as the host Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 109-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Chris Paul sank the go-ahead jumper with 124 left in the fourth quarter, and Steven Adams a...

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Researchers have unearthed well-preserved middle ear bones from a new species of an extinct rodent that lived 145-66 million years ago in what is now northeastern China, an advance that may lead to a better understanding of the evolution of...

Maharashtra: 7 dead, 20 injured after vehicle falls off bridge in Dhule

At least seven people were killed and more than 24 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle fell off a bridge in a river near Vinchur area of Dhule district around midnight on Saturday. Among 24 victims of the accident, five are said to be...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 National Stadium officially finished

Tokyos National Stadium, set to be the centerpiece of next years Olympic Games, was officially finished on Saturday and handed over to its owner and operator, the Japan Sport Council. Construction on the 60,000 capacity stadium was finished...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019