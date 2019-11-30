International Development News
Lakers continue run, defeat Wizards for 10th straight win

Anthony Davis had 26 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks in less than three quarters, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 10th consecutive win by crushing the visiting Washington Wizards 125-103 on Friday night. LeBron James, who also rested in the fourth quarter, finished with 23 points and 11 assists for the Lakers, who captured their 17th win in 18 games. Their lone loss during the stretch was at home to the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 10.

Quinn Cook scored 17 points, while JaVale McGee added 15 and Rajon Rondo chipped in with 13. Danny Green added 11 for Los Angeles, which is 9-1 at home. Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who entered the contest ranked fourth in the league in scoring at 28.9 per game, scored 18 points and recorded nine assists. Rui Hachimura had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Wizards, who have dropped three of four. Ish Smith and Jordan McRae each scored 13 off the bench for Washington.

The Lakers started slow, trailing by as much as 11 in the first before blitzing the Wizards with a 29-6 burst for a 37-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. Davis scored 15 points in the first. Davis, who scored a season-high 41 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, is averaging 28.2 points in his last five games.

The Lakers, who led by as much as 39, continued to dictate in the second quarter, outscoring the Wizards 33-26 for a 70-49 advantage at the break. It was the highest first-half scoring output for Los Angeles this season. In the third, the Lakers continued to pour it on, using a 19-2 run to bury the Wizards.

The Lakers outshot the Wizards 51.7 percent to 39.6 percent from the floor. Los Angeles converted 14 of 32 3-pointers (43.8 percent) to 10 of 37 (27 percent) for Washington. Washington entered the game tied with the Milwaukee Bucks as the league's highest-scoring teams at 119.4 points per outing.

