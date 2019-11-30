Cardinals QB Murray questionable for Rams game

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was added to the team's injury report on Friday and is listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. It wasn't clear when Murray sustained the injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to reporters before the injury report was released and said it appeared that everybody on the 53-man roster was available to play.

Murray was listed as a full practice participant by the team after Friday's workout. Murray has passed for 2,703 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions during his rookie campaign. The No. 1 overall pick has also rushed for 418 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive end Jonathan Bullard (foot) was the only other Arizona player listed as questionable. He was a full practice participant on Friday after being limited the previous two days. The Cardinals (3-7-1) have lost their past four games.

