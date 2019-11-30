International Development News
Development News Edition

Verstappen on top in final Abu Dhabi practice

  • PTI
  • |
  • Abudhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 17:10 IST
Verstappen on top in final Abu Dhabi practice
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Max33Verstappen)

Max Verstappen topped the times for Red Bull ahead of both Mercedes in Saturday's closely-contested third and final practice for Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The top three were separated by less than a tenth of a second at the Yas Marina circuit where the Dutchman clocked the best lap in one minute and 36.566 seconds, 0.074 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the leading Mercedes.

The six-time champion's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who is set to start from the back of the grid after taking another new power unit overnight, was third ahead of Alex Albon in the second Red Bull. The Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were fifth and sixth running on medium tires to set their times ahead of Racing Point's Sergio Perez, Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz of McLaren and Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso.

At the other end of the lap-times, Williams' George Russell outpaced his team-mate Robert Kubica to confirm his recovery from illness, rising to 19th as the former champions continued to fill the back row of the provisional grid. Bottas, who had taken a fresh engine on Friday, had another new one fitted because of reliability fears after problems were detected following an opening practice.

"I still want to fight for the pole, even though I would not keep it," he said. "That would be good fun and with a fresh engine as well, but the main focus just has to be the race pace because we know we're going to start from the back."

In another overnight development, it was confirmed that Mercedes' test and reserve driver Esteban Ocon has been barred from the team's garage. He will race for Renault next year as a successor to Nico Hulkenberg alongside Daniel Ricciardo and is set to test for the next week in the post-season event in Abu Dhabi.

The highly-rated 23-year-old Frenchman explained why he was absent from Mercedes' garage. "Technically, I do not have that right, but we are discussing and I have been able to fit my seat, prepare myself a little and go in the simulator.

"That's why I do not have the right to be in the (Mercedes) garage this weekend. We are preparing to test next week and I'm lucky to have two days, which is rare. "Even Daniel (Ricciardo) did not have this chance last year, so it's going to be good preparation for next season."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One dead in wall collapse,more rain in TN over next two days

A 70-year-old man died when a portion of a wall of his house collapsed in Thanjavur district on Saturday, as the weather office here has predicted more rain over the next two days across Tamil Nadu with the North East monsoon picking up pac...

Major fire at hosiery unit in Ludhiana

A major fire broke out at a hosiery unit located in Wait Gunj -- one of the most congested markets of the city -- on Saturday, fire brigade officials said.As many as 13 fire-fighting engines of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation struggled h...

Two soldiers killed in avalanche at Siachen

Two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol operating in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche. Indian Army spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, An Army patrol operating at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet in Southe...

Sathiyan bows out of ITTF World Cup

G Sathiyans dream run at the International Table Tennis Federation ITTF Mens World Cup came to an end after the Indian went down to former world number one Timo Boll here on Saturday. The world number 30 Sathiyan, making his World Cup debut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019